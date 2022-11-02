Swipe Out Hunger Program to Feed Students

Since the beginning of this fall semester USD and Sodexo have been collaborating on a Swipe Out Hunger program for the purpose of providing meals to students in need. The program allots for one gifted meal per every meal plan sold.

This program was built into the Sodexo contract and it is actively in place across all the SDBOR schools as well as Sodexo schools nationwide. According to data compiled by Drexel University, 20 to 50 percent of all U.S. college students experience food insecurity. At USD, Swipe Out Hunger is administered by the office of the Dean of Students and overseen by the Interim Associate Dean of Students, Kate Fitzgerald.

“Students who are experiencing food insecurity can apply for 10 or 20 swipes in residential dining. If approved, a Swipe Out Hunger meal plan is added to students’ ID card,” Fitzgerald said.

Because of this program, USD has dispersed 47 meal swipe packages to students in need. However, each student is only eligible for this program once per semester.

The Swipe Out Hunger program is not the first program at USD to battle food insecurity for students. Charlie’s Cupboard, the USD student food bank. Open every Thursday in the Continuing Education Building, at the cupboard any student with an active ID is eligible to collect food.

Students interested in the Swipe Out Hunger program can find the application at https://td.usd.edu/TDClient/33/Portal/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=186.