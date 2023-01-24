Marijuana Dispensary Opens Downtown

Dakota Herb is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in downtown Vermillion. It opened early November of last year and is one of three dispensaries opened by Dakota Herb in South Dakota.

In 2020, South Dakota residents voted to approve Initiated Measure 26, thus legalizing medical marijuana. This allows South Dakota residents to buy cannabis products with a medical card. The law came into effect in the summer of 2021. Since then, several medical marijuana dispensaries have sprung up across the state.

Although medical marijuana is legal, voters last November voted down initiated Measure 27, which would have decriminalized possession of marijuana for recreational purposes.

This follows an earlier attempt in 2020 to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters approved Constitutional Amendment A, but a circuit court ruled the amendment unconstitutional.

Miranda Wohler, the manager of Dakota Herb, said that her favorite part of her job is interacting with customers.

“I like getting to know the customers and the patients that are coming through here and being able to help them with their needs and seeing how our product is helping,” Wohler said.

In order to buy from Dakota Herb, one must be over the age of 18, present a form of ID and a valid medical card.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 21 can only purchase edibles, yet everyone over 21 has no restrictions on the products they sell.

Dakota Herb sells many assorted products to customers depending on what they need. They have products that are supposed to help with insomnia, depression, stress, and other mental illnesses.

Wohler also said that a disadvantage is to see people who need certain products get denied a medical card.

On January 18, South Dakota Senate Bill (SB) 1, a bill that would broaden the medical conditions that qualify for medical cannabis, passed in the Senate 20-15. The bill is now in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

Some medical conditions that would be qualified to cannabis treatment in SB 1 include glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, and Crohn’s disease. However, the modification still must go through the House to be approved.

To get a medical card, customers must be approved by an accredited physician during a consultation. Then, the state would need to approve it. Cards are valid for up to one year.

Dakota Herb grows their own cannabis in Brandon, South Dakota. They also get some of their supply from other growers around the state which includes places like Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

Dakota Herb is the first marijuana dispensary to open in town. Dakota Herb is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am- 9:00 pm.