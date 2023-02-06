Kinney and Mülla Set South Dakota Collegiate Records

Sydney Johnson | The Volante

The Coyotes hosted their annual Alumni Meet, going against four other Division I schools in Wichita State, Omaha, South Dakota State and Creighton.

The Coyotes finished the meet with eight individual victories and three relay victories.

Sophomore Erin Kinney got the day started by breaking the DakotaDome, the USD and the South Dakota Collegiate record as she finished with a time of 7.27 and took first place. Sophomore Jacy Pulse finished in fifth place l with a time of 7.72.

Two Coyotes got on the podium for the women’s 400 meter dash. Sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Pure took second place with a time of 58.65 and junior Hannah Young took third place with her time of 1:00.23.

Two Coyotes got into the top five for the women’s 800 meter run. Junior Madison Jochum took second place with a time of 2:16.67 and junior Helen Gould took fourth place with a time of 2:17.66.

Senior Cassandra Dalbec took second place in the women’s one mile run with a time of 5:14.45.

Sophomore Averi Schmeichel took second place in the women’s 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.63.

The Coyotes won the women’s 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:40.69 with the team of Kinney, Young, Schmeichel and Pulse. This time also broke the school record.

Junior Carly Haring took second place in the women’s high jump with a jump of 1.73m.

USD took the top five spots in the women’s pole vault. Sophomore Marleen Mülla finished the highest in first place with a height of 4.52m breaking the school record and the South Dakota collegiate record. That height placed her second in the nation. Mülla was followed by sophomore Jaidyn Garrett, junior Gennifer Hirata, senior Landon Kemp and senior Deidra Marrison, with their heights of 4.07m, 3.92m, 3.77m and 3.77m, respectively.

Senior Liberty Justus took fourth place in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.65m.

Two Coyotes took the podium in the women’s triple jump. Sophomore Lauren Meyer took second place with a distance of 11.65m. Freshman Matayah Yellowmule took third place with a distance of 11.60m.

Two Coyotes finished in the top five in the women’s shot put. Junior Meredith Clark took first place with a distance of 15.38m. Freshman Kinsley Ragland took fourth place with a distance of 13.33m.

The Coyotes took the top four spots in women’s weight throw open. Junior Lydia Knapp took first place with a distance of 20.64m. This throw by Knapp regained her first place in the Summit League. Sophomore Delaney Smith followed right behind Knapp as she took second place with a distance of 19.70m (Smith is in second place in the Summit League). Clark took third place with a distance of 18.15m. Sophomore Kenzie Campbell took fourth place with a distance of 18.02m.

The Coyotes took the top four spots in the men’s 60 meter dash. Junior Dylan Kautz took first place with a time of 6.78. Junior Ardell Inlay took second place with a time of 6.81. Sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski took third place with a time of 6.9. Freshman Mark Daley took fourth place with a time of 6.91.

Two Coyotes took spots in the top five of the men’s 400 meter dash. Sophomore Thomas Nikkel took third place with a time of 51.17. Sophomore Brendan Scott took fourth place with a time of 51.25.

Sophomore Dylan Blake took second place in the men’s 800 meter run with a time of 1:55.23.

Two Coyotes took top five in the men’s one mile run. Sophomore Riley Ruhaak took fourth place with a time of 4:21.71 and he was followed by Junior Charlie Babcock took fifth place with a time of 4:25.95.

Two Coyotes took podium spots in the men’s 60 meter hurdles. Junior Hugo Morvan took the top spot with his time of 7.93. Freshman Mikael Grace took third place with a time of 8.87.

The Coyotes won the men’s 4×200 relay with a team consisting of Inlay, Minkovski, Kautz and senior Johnson Adegbite as they finished with a school record time of 1:29.48.

The Coyotes won the men’s 4×400 relay with a team consisting of Daley, Nikkel, sophomore Luke Olson and Scott with a time of 3:27.30.

Three Coyotes finished top five in the men’s high jump. Sophomore Joe Lynch took second place with a height of 2.09m, senior Jack Durst took third place with a height of 2.04m and sophomore Ethan Heitamn took fifth place with a height of 1.99m.

Four current Coyotes finished top five in the men’s pole vault. Sophomore Eerik Haamer took second place with a height of 5.11m. Sophomore Tre Young took third place with a height of 5.11m. Sophomore Spencer Buley took fourth place with a height of 5.11m. Junior Marshall Faurot took fifth place with a height of 5.01m. They placed behind former Coyote and Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen, who came back for the meet.

Four Coyotes took top five in the men’s long jump. Freshman Bennett Schwenn took first place with a distance of 7.15m. Sophomore Jayden Green took third place with a distance of 6.80m. Freshman Landon Olson took fourth place with a distance of 6.72m. Minkovski took fifth place with a distance of 6.60m.

Three Coyotes took top five in the men’s triple jump. Green took first place with a distance of 14.02m. Schwenn took third place with a distance of 13.62m. Sophomore Alex Brown took fourth place with a distance of 13.13m.

Coyotes freshman Brandon Vander Sluis took fourth in the men’s shot put with a distance of 15.08m.

The Coyotes are split for their next meet between the SDSU Classic in Brookings on Feb. 10- 11. They also have the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on the same dates.