The Symphony: A Night of Beautiful Music

The University of South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (USDSO) always presents a lively and entertaining performance. I had the pleasure of attending the matinee concert and was incredibly excited to listen to a full symphony created by the famous composer, Beethoven.

Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67” is a challenging and intricate piece that tests the limits of all musicians. Due to the symphony’s limited rehearsals and unpredictable weather, it made the task of performing an entire symphony all the more challenging.

The sound, passion and directing exceeded my expectations. The entirety of the concert was a delight and truly a treat to listen to. The USDSO’s dedication to creating music was undoubtedly displayed throughout the concert.

Additionally, director Luis Víquez welcomes underrepresented artists and includes faculty originals. Such inclusions of music create a diverse and engaging concert full of light and dark sounds. I personally find these types of concerts enjoyable as I get to hear a collection and variety of sounds and stories throughout the performance.

Furthermore, students of all levels get the opportunity to conduct the symphony orchestra. Graduate student Kelly Coslet opened and directed a wonderfully upbeat piece named “Huapango del Oso.”

The concert was followed by an original piece written by Dr. Paul Lombardi titled “Crumpled Helix.” I found the dissonance and resolve throughout the piece quite beautiful. Before Beethoven’s 5th, Dr. Tracelyn Gesteland performed a piece titled “Chanson perpétuelle, Op. 37” which included wonderful vocals and instrumentals; a truly moving piece.

In the end, I found the entirety of the concert impactful, engaging and moving. Although I may be a tad biased as I have performed with the Symphony Orchestra on numerous occasions, I look forward to attending their concerts as an audience member this semester. I eagerly await their next concert and encourage students to attend!