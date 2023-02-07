Women’s Swim and Dive Win Before Summit League Championships

Sydney Johnson | The Volante

The Coyote swim and dive team hosted the Coyote Invite at home on Feb. 3 and 4.

Day one of the meet, the Coyotes won four events. Two were relays, and two were individual.

The Coyotes started the day as a team made of sophomores Christina Spomer, Skyler Leverenz and Emily Kahn, plus fifth year Cassie Ketterling won the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.82. The Coyotes also got fifth place in the event with a team consisting of three freshmen, Taylor Buhr, Carson White and Camilla Brogger-Andersen, plus sophomore Sara Mayer as they finished with a time of 1:39.33.

In the men’s 200 yard freestyle relay, two Coyote teams finished in the top three, with a team of senior Aidan Gantenbein, junior Caden Feit, senior Mack Sathre and freshman Brennon Conner taking second place with a time of 1:23.34. The second team of sophomore Adam Fisher, freshman Matthew Sorbe, senior Zachary Kopp and fifth year Alec Thomas took third place with a time of 1:23.87.

Sophomore Jessica Coakley took second place in the women’s 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.01.

Sophomore Connor Mes took fourth place in the men’s 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4:47.49.

Kahn and senior Ashley Van Dyne placed first and fifth in the women’s 100 yard butterfly, respectively. Khan finished with a time of 58.12, and Van Dyne had a time of 59.13. Gantenbein won the men’s 100 yard butterfly with his time of 50.49.

Leverenz and Ketterling took two of the top five spots in the women’s 200 yard IM. Leverenz finished second as she touched the wall at the 2:10.64 mark, and Ketterling finished in fifth with a time of 2:12.64.

Junior Grant Wolner took fourth place in the men’s 200 yard IM with a time of 1:55.63.

Three Coyote teams finished in the top five of the women’s 400 yard medley relay. Finishing in second place with their time of 3:56.28 was a team comprised of Mayer, Kahn, Spomer and Buhr. Finishing in fourth place with a time of 4:01.99 was freshman Chelsea Webber and Grace Schultz, plus Brogger-Anderson and senior Skylar Welle. Finishing in fifth place with a time of 4:11.31 was a team made up of junior Maddie Grant, senior Dani Roney, freshman Blake Currie and sophomore Shannon Banark.

Two Coyote teams finished in the top five of the men’s 400 yard medley relay. Finishing in second place was Sathre, graduate student Griffin Wolner, junior Parker Sonnabend and Gantenbein as they finished at the 3:26.37 mark. Finishing in third place with a time of 3:34.92 was a team made of freshman Jacob Ketterling, junior Caleb Swanson, Mes and sophomore Jack Berdahl.

On the second day of events, the Coyotes started with the women’s 200 yard medley relay. The Coyotes finishing in fifth place in this event with their time of 1:50.38 was Welle, Leverenz, Buhr and White.

The Coyotes took the top podium spots in the men’s 200 yard medley relay. Finishing first place with a time of 1:32.07 was a team made of Kopp, Sathre, Berdahl and Thomas. Finishing in second place with a time of 1:32.62 was a team made of Gantenbein, Ketterling, Sonnabend and Fisher.

Two Coyotes finished in the top five of the women’s 400 yard IM. Finishing in fourth with a time of 4:43.32 was sophomore Mairead Powers. Finishing in fifth was Buhr, with her time of 4:46.00.

Finishing in fourth place in the men’s 400 yard IM was Ketterling, with a time of 4:14.93.

For the women’s 100 yard breaststroke, Ketterling finished in fourth place with her final time of 1:08.64.

Finishing in fourth place in the women’s 100 yard backstroke was Schultz, with a time of 59.19.

Two Coyotes finished in the top five of the men’s 100 yard backstroke. Gantenbein being the highest finisher in second, touched the wall with a time of 52.02. As for Kopp, he finished in fourth with his time of 52.31.

Three Coyotes finished in the top five of the women’s 1650 yard freestyle. Finishing in first place was Brogger-Anderson with a time of 17:50.76. Third place was sophomore Sophia Vitela with a time of 18:40.58, and in fourth place was junior Sloane Lightfoot with a time of 19:33.94.

Finishing in second place in the men’s 1650 yard freestyle was Sorbe, with a time of 16:36.52.

In the women’s 100 yard IM, Leverenz finished with a time of 1:00.08, putting her on the podium for third.

Two Coyotes finished in the top five of the men’s and women’s 200 yard backstroke. For the women, Webber finished in second place with a time of 2:10.46, and junior Kara Owens finished in fifth place with a time of 2:13.19. For the men, Thomas finished in third place with a time of 1:55.22, and Sathre finished in fifth place with a time of 1:57.00.

Conner finished fourth in the men’s 100 yard freestyle with a time of 47.63.

Two Coyote teams finished in the top five of the men’s and women’s 400 yard freestyle relay. For the women, finishing in second place with a time of 3:35.10, was a team made of Leverenz, Mayer, Kahn and Owens. Finishing in third place with a time of 3:40.07 was a team made of White, Brogger-Anderson, senior Emily Johnson and Banark. For the men, finishing in third with a time of 3:06.95 was Thomas, Sonnabend, Sathre and Conner. In fourth place with a time of 3:07.09 was Kopp, Gantenbein, Sorbe and Fisher.

South Dakota took four of the top five spots in the women’s one meter dive. Junior Stella Fairbanks took first with a score of 227.55. Sophomore Samanntha Mersnick took second with a score of 222.05. Junior Kayla Middaugh took fourth with a score of 209.85. Freshman Mady Schmidt took fifth with a score of 199.50.

The Coyotes swept the podium in the women’s three meter dive. Fairbanks finished in first with a score of 251.70. Middaugh finished in second with a score of 242.15. Schmidt finished in third with a score of 230.40.

The Coyotes took first in the women’s division overall.

The Coyotes’ next competition will be the Summit League Championships on Feb. 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.