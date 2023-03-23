Charlie’s Career Closet Open for Business

Charlie’s Career Closet had their grand opening March 1, which allowed students to pick a variety of different clothing options for future job interviews, professional settings and to boost up their wardrobe.

Ashlin Schoenfelder, the Career Advisor in the ACP and manager of Charlie’s Career Closet, gave an update on the success of Charlie’s Career Closet.

“USD President Sheila Gastring, Susan Tuve, (Women in Philanthropy member), Allie Busch- (USD student and Charlie’s Career Closet worker)- and I, spoke about the impact it has had on students and thanked the donors who donated clothes and monetary donations. We raised $7,055 during Unite for USD,” Schoenfelder said.

USD created Charlie’s Career Closet to alleviate costs for students and take the pressure off the interview process. Students are allowed five items each semester for free.

“Since its inception, Charlie’s Career Closet has received nearly 3,000 donations of new and gently used clothing and other business-related items. In just over a month, Charlie’s Career Closet has provided nearly 550 items to more than 190 students,” Schoenfelder said.

Items included at Charlie’s Closet consist of, Blazers, suit jackets, blouses, suit pants, jewelry, briefcases, padfolios and laptop bags. These items allow students to be well-dressed and well prepared for future endeavors.

“The incredible success Charlie’s Career Closet could not have been realized if not for the generosity of more than 130 donors. Some of these donors have also donated multiple times,” Schoenfelder said.

Charlie’s Career Closet offers more than just clothing items to students.

“Charlie’s Career Closet also offers students assistance with resume writing, job searching, interviewing and, building a professional brand,” Schoenfelder said.

Charlie’s Career Closet is open to students every Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-5p.m. on the first floor of East Hall. The closet is staffed by students and faculty.