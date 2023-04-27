Softball Drops Two vs Creighton

Adam Pearson | The Volante

The Coyotes faced Creighton in a doubleheader on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup coming in with a record of 19-21.

In the day’s first game, the Coyotes lost 7-1.

The Bluejays started the scoring off in the first inning with a single into right field by freshman catcher Lily West leading junior left fielder Cayla Nielsen home on an error committed by USD.

The Bluejays continued to score in the first with a home run from junior right fielder Emma Rosonke scoring West to take a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The Coyotes came back in the bottom of the first with a double into center field from fifth year outfielder Courtney Wilson scoring senior infielder Aleesia Sainz cutting the score down to 3-1 at the end of the first.

In the third inning, Bluejays’ freshman center fielder Ella Dalton hit a single into left field, scoring Rosonke to give the Bluejays a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, Nielsen hit a single to center field to score junior second baseman Madeline Vejvoda. Then just after that, Nielsen stole second, allowing Dalton to steal home base, giving the Bluejays a 6-1 lead after five innings.

In the seventh, Nielsen was caught stealing while Dalton came around to score to make the final score 7-1.

Creighton’s junior pitcher Jena Lawrence picked up the win with seven innings pitched, allowing three hits, one run and eight strikeouts.

South Dakota’s junior pitcher Kori Wedeking picked up the loss by throwing 172 pitches through seven innings, allowing 12 hits, seven runs and seven strikeouts.

In game two of the doubleheader the Bluejays won 9-7.

The Bluejays started the scoring off in the first inning with five runs starting with a single into center field by Rosonke, scoring graduate student first baseman Kaily Wilson. Then senior catcher Saren Croker singled into center field, scoring junior third baseman Alyssa Gappa.

Later in the first, Dalton doubled into left field, scoring Vejvoda, Croker and Rosonke, giving the Bluejays a 5-0 lead after the first inning.

In the second inning, the Coyotes answered back with a double to center field by junior infielder Gabby Moser, scoring freshman infielder Delaney White. Then redshirt sophomore catcher Jaden Gaja recorded her first hit of the season as she singled into right field, scoring junior outfielder Alecea Mendoza.

Later in the second inning, Wilson singled to center field to score Moser making the score 5-3 after the second.

In the fourth, the Bluejays continued to score with Nielsen’s single to right field, scoring Dalton and freshman shortstop Ensley Frame. Then West singled up the middle, scoring Nielsen, 8-3 Creighton.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Coyotes responded with a single to right center by Sainz, scoring Wilson. Then White singled up the middle, scoring Sainz, making the score 8-5 after the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Wilson singled up the middle, scoring junior infielder Alivia Conte making the score 8-6 after the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Bluejays extended their lead with a ground out by K. Wilson, scoring Nielsen and bringing the score to 9-6 after the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, the Coyotes closed the gap as C. Wilson reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Moser to pull within two, 9-7.

With the bases loaded, the Coyotes were down to their final out as Sainz stepped into the batter’s box. She hit a grounder down the third base line as Gappa scooped it up and threw it to first in time to end the game 9-7 Bluejays.

The Bluejays 20-27 move on to play Providence for a three-game series Apr. 28-30.

The Coyotes are now 19-23 and 8-6 in conference and will move on to play St. Thomas for a three-game series Apr. 29-30.