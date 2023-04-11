Summer is Unquestionably Better than Winter

With the weather finally (emphasis on finally) starting to warm up, I am once again reminded of how brutal winter actually is. I will never understand the people who say winter is the best season because summer is so much better. Getting off work or going home from school when the sun is already set by 5 p.m. is soul-crushing.

Now that summer is near, the sun is setting later than 7 p.m. and there seems to be more time and motivation for activities after work with actual sunlight.

Because there is so much more daylight in the spring and summer months, there is more time in the sun to go for walks, relax outside or get ice cream with friends. The vitamin D people can get from spending outside provides one with many health benefits. It can also help improve mental health and seasonal depression. Sunlight generally helps make people happier because it helps your eyes and brain start creating more serotonin.

For college students, school is out in the summer, the stress from schoolwork is over and there is finally more time to indulge in hobbies that make one happy and have more time for the things you want to do.

One of my favorite qualities of summer is the fruit: blueberries, strawberries, cherries and watermelons are all back in season. During the winter, it feels like most dishes contain lots of processed or canned foods, whereas, in the summertime, dishes feel fresher. Nothing tastes better than a bowl of delicious, fresh, juicy fruit in the summer.

The vibes in the summer are incomparable to those of the winter. Everyone glows differently as there is more time and motivation to get out of the house, spend time with people who make you happy, and generally have a better atmosphere.