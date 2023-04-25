USD Housing Renovations over Summer Break

The 2023 spring semester is coming to an end, which means summer renovations for USD housing will be underway. Three residence halls will be closed for the summer due to electrical work and plumbing lines. Director of Housing, Cody Burggraff, said there will be renovations starting in the residence halls.

“We will be doing some painting in Coyote Village and McFadden. We will also be updating the heating and cooling controls in Beede Hall. A drainpipe needs to be replaced in Burgess Hall also,” Burggraff said.

“The painting projects will enhance the interior’s visible appeal. The heating and cooling updates will allow for more efficiency as well as give us the ability to monitor the heating and cooling systems remotely. The drainpipe will prevent leaks from happening in the future in Burgess Hall,” Burggraff said.

Minor maintenance upkeep for students and students living in Coyote Village this summer.

“There are no large-scale renovations happening this summer, just minor preventative maintenance work,” Burggraff said.

Summer break allows more time for renovations to take place like last year when they remodeled parts of Richardson Hall along with a few different and similar renovations being completed.

“We were finishing up the Richardson Hall floor and restroom renovations, painted areas in Coyote Village, did some shower work in Burgess and Norton and did some HVAC work to be more efficient in Olson Hall,” Burggraff said.“This is very similar to what we are doing in Beede Hall this Summer.”

Although those are the main priorities, USD Housing checks everything that can be done before the start of a new semester.

“Besides these things, we always try to go through all rooms to fix the bigger things, such as hinges falling off the door, drawer not closing, etc.,” Burggraff said.

Due to these renovations, summer camps will be moved into different halls on campus.