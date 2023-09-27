D-Days Committee Reaching Out to All USD Supporters

Dakota Days is right around the corner and USD is putting final touches on plans for the week. Dakota Days will be held from Oct. 1-7 with events meant for all USD fans.

Trevor Sinclair, President of the Dakota Days committee, said they have been working for 10 months on planning events for the USD community.

“We met every two weeks over the summer; we met every week last semester. It’s a lot of work,” Sinclair said. “The point is, we work very hard on this, and it’s not just me. It’s a whole team of people… I’m very proud of them, and the student body should be proud of the team that put this together and hopefully they enjoy the week.”

The Dakota Days committee has worked together to create a more welcoming environment for all USD students, alumni and supporters.

“We’re doing that through our event planning by planning events that all students can come to and hopefully enjoy regardless of their age, or regardless of where they’re at during their university journey,” Sinclair said.

The Dakota Days committee is also pairing with the Office of Multicultural Affairs to have a networking event on Oct. 6.

“Students are able to connect with alumni that are passionate about the university, they can build that connection on Friday afternoon and maybe continue that connection over the weekend,” Sinclair said.

This is the second year pairing with USD athletics to make D-Days more memorable for students and staff. The Dakota Days kick-off event will start with a student or community celebrity basketball game.

“We want to celebrate the beginning of the Dakota Days with students, community members and alumni to try and create a really positive atmosphere to kick off the week,” Sinclair said.

Although they have new events, the committee wanted to maintain old traditions throughout the week.

“ There’s things that are always going to be there right like you have the royalty process, the football game, the tailgate, the parade, the street dance, all that staying the same. We’re doing some new things this year, and we’re really excited about them,” Sinclair said.

The week of Dakota Days will also include a Paint the MUC Red where they will make signs to be hung up in the Muc.

Following Painting the MUC Red, there will be the Kickoff held in the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center. This event will feature USD men’s and women’s basketball skill competitions, performances by the Sound of USD and the USD Spirit Squad, a Dakota Days royalty reveal and a performance by the Electrick Jumpers.

On Oct. 4, there will be a Coyote Campout which will be held on the MUC lawn. There will be food, snacks and a movie will be played.

Oct. 5 a Street Dance in downtown Vermillion on the Platz.

Following the street dance, the First Friday in the MUC pit at 11 a.m. presented by OMA including food and a DJ.

The two final events will be held on Saturday as the Dakota Days will take place at 9 a.m. and will go through downtown Vermillion. The second is the football game against Missouri Valley Football Conference newcomer Murray State at 2 p.m.

To find more information about this year’s Dakota Days or view the schedule, visit https://usdinvolved.usd.edu/organization/ddays/events.