Football Continue Strong Home Play Before Bye Week

The football team looked to extend their win streak on the season and at home in the DakotaDome as they hosted the Lamar Cardinals.

The all-time series is in the hands of the Cardinals as they are 3-0 against the Coyotes. This is the first matchup since 2010.

The Coyotes defense got started at the 4:53 mark as Cardinals’ junior quarterback Robert Coleman was picked off by Coyotes’ junior defensive back Josiah Ganues. After the pick, Ganues fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Cardinals, which led to a 26-yard field goal by junior kicker Chris Esqueda to take a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals scored again after a 13-play 75-yard drive led to another 26-yard field goal by Esqueda this time in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.

The Coyotes got on the board in the second quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Travis Theis after a 13-play 75-yard drive to take a 7-6 lead going into halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, the Coyotes came out and scored with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from redshirt sophomore running back Nate Thomas, capping off a nine-play 73-yard drive.

After the Cardinal punt, the Coyotes scored once again from a 20-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Aidan Bouman to junior tight end JJ Galbreath. That play capped off a five-play, 65-yard drive. This touchdown gave the Coyotes a 21-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing Cardinal possession, Esqueda was lined up for a 28-yard field goal attempt but it was blocked by junior defensive back Dennis Shorter. The blocked attempt was recovered by Lamar but it was turned over on downs.

The Coyotes would score two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap the game. The first touchdown was a 32-yard run from Theis. The final score came from a two-yard rushing touchdown from Thomas.

The Cardinals finished with 142 rushing yards and were led by junior running back Khalan Griffin with 63 yards on 15 carries.

Coleman finished with 14 for 24 passing for 144 yards and an interception.

The Coyotes were led by the rushing attack as they rushed for 305 yards on the ground. Thomas led the rushing with 164 yards and Theis finished just behind him with 120.

Bouman finished the day with 7 for 9 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His interception being the only time the Coyotes didn’t score when they had the ball.

The Cardinals will now go onto play at home against Lincoln University on Sept. 23.

South Dakota picked up their first win in the series against the Cardinals and moved to 2-1 on the season.

The Coyotes will have a bye week before heading on the road to face No. 2 ranked North Dakota State in the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota on Sept. 30.

Photo Credit: Madison Martinez | The Volante