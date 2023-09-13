The 19th Annual Ribs, Rods, Rock & Roll Event Gathers Vermillion Community Members in a Weekend Full of Fun 

The 19th annual Ribs, Rods & Rock N’ Roll event took place on Main Street in downtown Vermillion on Friday Sept. 8 through Saturday Sept. 9. This exciting community event included various activities for attendees of all ages, such as live music, BBQ and wing taste testing/competitions, a classic car/cycle show, a family fun area with a kids zone and even a free color run 5K.

One of the main attractions for this event was the BBQ Competition in which participants in the competition not only had the chance to possibly win the BBQ Championship, but also the opportunity to win a “Runnings” grill giveaway and poker run with two cash prize winners.

Another main attraction of the event was the Classic Car/Cycle Show and Shine, in which participants had the opportunity to showcase their wheels for a chance of winning best in show. The car and cycle show took place starting as soon as registration ended at noon and went until 4:00 p.m. that same day, ending with awards, which took place at the CorTrust Stage. The car and cyclist show and shine also included a “New in ‘23 Indian Motorcycle from Vern Eide Motoplex,” as well as a “Sweet 16 Rods Competition.”

The event also had a “kids zone” in the family fun area that was available to guests in attendance, which had entertainment for kids, such as a button-spinner making booth, a community service train, bounce houses, a petting zoo and pony rides. The “kids zone” was sponsored by but not limited to the following, the W.H. Over Museum, Polaris, Runnings and others. Participants attending the “kids zone” were required to register at the kids area tent before entering any of the activities as well as pay an entrance fee of $6 per participant per day of entrance.

It was with the help of sponsors as well as volunteers and other event workers that the Ribs, Rods & Rock N’ Roll event was able to take place and will hopefully continue to take place for many years to come. The 20 annual Ribs, Rods & Rock N’ Roll event is still under the planning process and is set to be held sometime during fall 2024.