Bouman’s First Career Start on Dakota Days

South Dakota Coyote football will prepare to face Missouri Valley Football Conference newcomer the Murray State Racers on Oct. 7 in the DakotaDome at 2 p.m.

The game will be South Dakota’s annual Dakota Days game, and will also mark one year since sophomore quarterback Aidan Bouman took over the starting job.

When the Coyotes took the field to face Southern Illinois in last October’s Dakota Days game, it was a different field general under center. Bouman would take over the starting job from sophomore quarterback Carson Camp after the Coyotes fell behind 21-10 at halftime.

The change started a comeback and an eventual 27-24 victory for the Coyotes. Bouman would secure the starting job and finish the season as the Coyotes’ first string quarterback.

For Bouman, this would be a massive moment for him as a person and a football player.

“I’ve always been a pretty confident person, but obviously having that experience and being able to gain trust in my team, at that point was really huge for me and it’s projected me to where I am now,” Bouman said. “I’d like to think of myself as a good leader on this team and that game had a lot to do with that.”

Bouman also reflected on what Dakota Days meant for the school and for the team.

“I think personally it’s a huge day. I mean, it’s homecoming. I love the school. The first college game I ever played in was Dakota Days last year so it’s a really special day,” Bouman said.

Bouman said that he has a great relationship with the new offensive coordinator and the whole offensive staff has been doing well this season.

“I love coach [Josh] Davis. He’s an unbelievable coach. It’s great to have a great relationship with him. He understands the game really well.” Bouman said, “He’s done a great job. All of the offensive staff has done a great job this year”.

The Coyotes will enter Dakota Days with momentum from one of the biggest wins this season after defeating No. 2 North Dakota State on Sept. 30, 24-19. This was the Coyote’s first win against the Bison since 2015.

Murray State will enter the DakotaDome on Saturday with a 2-2 record on the season after a 30-28 win over Indiana State on Sept. 30.

Both South Dakota and Murray State sit at 1-0 in conference play.

Photo Credit: Tavin Carncross | The Volante