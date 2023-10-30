Cross Country Women Claim Summit League Title for First Time Since 2018

The University of South Dakota cross country teams headed to South Dakota State University for the Summit League Championships on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The women’s team was victorious as they finished in first place, while the men’s team finished fifth overall.

The Coyote women had four runners finish one after another. Coming in third place was seventh senior Abby Ripperda with a time of 21:13.97. Ripperda finished the season as an All Summit Runner for the third time in her career.

Right behind her was freshman Madison Brouwer in fourth place with a time of 21:17.52. Brouwer was named the Newcomer of the Championship finishing as the highest true freshman.

Finishing in fifth and sixth places were junior Abrielle Jirele and senior Ella Byers with times of 21:17.64 and 21:18.64, respectively. Jirele was awarded the Scholar of the Championship before the race.

Both Brouwer and Jirele were named to the Summit League First Team.

Byers passed seven runners in the last 2,000 meters and aided the Coyotes in winning the Championship. This earned her First Team All Summit Honors.

Freshman Alexis Pagel came in 33rd place with a time of 22:50.25. Pagel was the last of the scorers for the Coyotes.

Next up for the Coyotes women was junior Abbie Schmidt placing 40th with a time of 23:06.30 as the first pusher on the team.

Fifth year Haley Miller finished 48th with a time of 23:29.65 as the Coyotes second pusher and final runner for the women.

The Coyotes won the championship scoring 50 points followed closely by SDSU (55) and NDSU (69).

The men’s team was led by sophomore Carson Lauterbach finishing 19th with a time of 25:25.51, as a season best mark. Not far behind him was junior Mason Sindelar placing 22nd with a time of 25:36.53 also a season best time.

Next up for the Coyotes was freshman Piercze Marshall finishing 33rd with a time of 26:01.80 marking a third season best finish for a Coyote.

Finishing back-to-back were sophomore Seth Fey in 46th and freshman Grant Dixon in 47th with times of 26:35.59 and 26:40.78, respectively. Dixon finished with a season best..

Both cross country teams will be competing next on Friday, Nov. 10th, for the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Women’s team that ranks in the top 15 in Midwest rankings.