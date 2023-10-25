SGA Hosts Sodexo Representatives in account for On-Campus Sustainability and Nutrition

On Oct. 24, SGA held their 10th meeting of the year. SGA members heard from Sodexo representatives, Anna Moore and Johanna Parker, regarding on-campus dining, nutrition and sustainability.

At the meeting, association members unanimously approved three Senate Bills (SB) and one Senate Resolution (SR) for further revision.

Moore and Parker explained to SGA senators what their positions on campus are, as well as the ways they work together to combat issues recognized on campus, specifically issues regarding campus dining.

They also work together to find ways to reduce food waste on campus, promote plant based options in the MUC, involve students in the fight for sustainability as well as increase meal options for students with specific dietary restrictions or allergies.

“There are so many things that we can work on with sustainability and dining; so we chose three main focus areas to concentrate our energies, based on the impact that they have on our world and the people we influence through Sodexo,” Moore said.

The meeting went on to cover both old affairs and resolutions, leading to the unanimous waiving of SB 92, 93, 94 and SR 6 for further review.

SB 92, refers to SGA’s student affairs committee, in which members have decided in favor of constitutionalizing the planning and hosting of sanctioned campus diversity panels annually during the months of September, October, November, January, March and April.

SB 93, is a budget request submitted by PAVE, an on-campus organization that specializes in sexual assault, domestic abuse and other Title IX specific resources and services. The request was for a total of $200 in SGA funding, which was allocated by the association for the full amount requested.

SB 94, is in regards to a budget request for $1750 in SGA funding submitted by The Surgery Interest group, which was allocated by the association for a total of $400 in associative funds.

SR 6, refers to the association’s implementation of promoting USD’s 100% greenhouse gas-free electricity consumption so as to further promote the various appeals of the university to different demographic groups.

SGA’s next meeting will be held next week on Oct. 31 in the Freedom Forum Conference Room in the Al Neuharth Media Center at 6:30 p.m.