Swim and Dive Battles Against Jayhawks in Kansas Duels

The Coyotes’ swim and dive teams traveled to Kansas to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks and Summit League opponent in Lindenwood in the Kansas Tri Duals. This was a two-day double dual held inside the Robinson Natatorium on the Kansas campus.

In the meets, the Coyotes won eight events and also placed top three in 32 events on the weekend.

Friday’s event started with the 200 yard medley relay beginning with the women.

The women’s team finished in third with a time of 1:47.24. The team consisted of sophomores Tatum O’Shea and Taylor Buhr and also juniors Sara Mayer and Emily Kahn.

In the men’s 200 yard medley relay the Coyotes had two teams finished in the top three.

The first team finished in second place with a time of 1:31.79 with the team consisting of freshman Joaquin Contreras-Fallico, junior Jack Berdahl, fifth year Mack Sathre and graduate Zachary Kopp.

The second team finished in third with a 1:34.82 consisting of seniors Jacob Carlson, Parker Sonnabend and Grant Wolner and also sophomore Nico Losinski.

The next event was the 1,000 yard freestyle where the Coyotes women’s team had two top-five finishers. Finishing in second with a time of 10:37.87 was sophomore Camilla Brogger-Anderson and finishing in fifth with a time of 11:02.16 was freshman Taylor Horan.

The Coyotes men’s team had three top-five finishers in the 1000 yard freestyle with sophomore Matthew Sorbe leading the way as he finished in second with a time of 9:53.52. Next was senior Keegan Henning finishing in fourth with a time of 10:01.08. Then in fifth place with a time of 10:07.10 was freshman James Coffey.

In the women’s 200 yard freestyle the Coyotes had two top-three finishers with freshman Gabbie Ahrendt finishing in second with a time of 1:53.93 and in third with a time of 1:54.02 was O’Shea.

In the men’s 200 yard freestyle the Coyotes had two finishers in the top five with Sonnabend finishing third with a time of 1:47.14 and freshman Nathan Langstraat finishing in fourth with a time of 1:47.28.

Next was the women’s 100 yard backstroke where freshman Anna Balfanz finished in fifth place with a time of 58.69.

Then in the men’s 100 yard backstroke, the Coyotes had two finishers in the top four with Contreras-Fallico finishing in second with a time of 51.12, and finishing in fourth with a time of 52.28 was Carlson.

The next event was the women’s 100 yard breaststroke where Buhr finished third with a time of 1:06.58.

In the men’s 100 yard breaststroke, Berdahl finished second with a time of 56.94 and following him was Wolner with his finishing time of 1:00.54.

Following the 100 yard breastroke was the women’s 200 yard butterfly. There, the Coyotes had two top-five finishers with Mayer securing third place with her time of 2:07.96. Following Mayer was Ruark touching the wall in fifth with her time of 2:12.11.

In the men’s 200 yard butterfly, Sathre finished in fourth with a time of 1:57.74 and finishing in fifth with a time of 1:57.91 was freshman Tanner Reed.

Then in the 50 yard freestyle, Kahm claimed first place with a time of 24.07, and tying for fifth place was Christina Spomer with her time of 24.78.

In the men’s 50 yard freestyle Kopp finished in second place with a time of 21.17 only finishing .02 off of first place.

Next freshman Charlie Matthews finished fourth in the 1 meter dive with a score of 222.95.

The next event was the women’s 200 yard IM where Buhr finished in fourth with a time of 2:10.45.

Following the women’s 200 yard IM was the men’s 200 yard IM where Sathre led the Coyotes with a second place finish with a time of 1:56.26. Sathre was followed by Sonnabend finishing in fourth with a time of 1:58.90.

The final relay of day one came was the women’s 800 yard freestyle relay where USD claimed first place. The team that placed first with a time of 7:40.40 was Ahrendt, O’Shea, junior Skyler Leverenz and Horan.

In the men’s 800 yard freestyle relay USD claimed second and third place. The second place team finishing with a time of 7:10.82 consisted of Sorbe, Sonnabend, Reed and Carlson. The third place team consisting of Coffey, Henning, senior Trevor Sinclair and Langstraat finished with a time of 7:19.21.

In the women’s 50 yard butterfly fifth year Ashley Van Dyne finished second with a time of 27.39.

In the women’s 50 yard breaststroke freshman Zoe Afman finished second with a time of 33.39 to end day one.

Day two started with the women’s 200 yard freestyle relay where the Coyotes took second with a time of 1:36.57 with a team of Kahn, Leverenz, Mayer and Ahrendt.

In the men’s 200 yard freestyle relay the Coyotes took second and third with times of 1:24.30 and 1:26.76 respectively. The second place team consisted of fifth year Aidan Gantenbein, Carlson, Sathre and Kopp. The third place team consisted of Contreras-Fallico, Losinski, senior Caden Feit and freshman Dean Wall.

Next was the women’s 400 yard IM where Buhr finished fourth with a time of 4:38.46.

In the men’s 400 yard IM two Coyotes finished top five with Coffey claiming fourth with a time of 4:18.84 and Sorbe claiming fifth with a time of 4:21.70.

Then the women’s 100 yard freestyle was up where Kahn claimed second with a time of 53.03.

For the men’s 100 yard freestyle the Coyotes finished second thru fifth with Kopp taking second with a time of 46.83. In third was Carlson with a time of 47.05 and taking fourth was Losinski with a time of 48.23. Finally rounding out the top five was Feit with a time of 48.39.

In the women’s 200 yard backstroke O’Shea claimed fourth with a time of 2:07.14 and Afman claimed fifth with a time of 2:09.56.

Next was the men’s 200 yard backstroke where the Coyotes swept the first and second place spots with Contreras-Fallico finishing first with a time of 1:50.81. Finishing in second was Gantenbein with a time of 1:54.85.

Mayer and Ahrendt finished third and fifth in the women’s 100 yard butterfly with times of 57.68 and 58.16 respectively.

In the men’s 100 yard butterfly the Coyotes swept third thru fifth with Carlson, Wolner and Reed finishing with times of 51.52, 51.97 and 53.43 respectively.

Brogger-Anderson claimed third in the women’s 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:11.10.

Next was the men’s 500 yard freestyle where Sorbe claimed first with a time of 5:09.05 and finishing in fourth with a time of 5:14.85 was Henning.

In the women’s 1 meter dive senior Stella Fairbanks placed fifth with a score of 219.50.

In the men’s 3 meter dive Matthews finished fourth with a score of 200.30.

Buhr claimed first place in the women’s 200 yard breaststroke with a time of 2:21.61.

In the men’s 200 yard breaststroke the Coyotes claimed three of the top five spots. Leading the way, finishing in first was Berdahl with a time of 2:06.98. Finishing third with a time of 2:09.54 was Sonnabend and finishing fifth with a time of 2:16.93 was freshman Jackson Nedved.

The Coyotes women’s team took the 400 yard freestyle relay in first place with a time of 3:29.66. The team consisted of Ahrendt, Leverenz, O’Shea and Kahn.

The Coyotes men’s 400 yard freestyle relay team also took first with a time of 3:06.61. The team consisted of Gantenbein, Contreras-Fallico, Sathre and Kopp. That would conclude the second day of the meet.

The Coyotes will turn their attention back to the DakotaDome Pool where the women’s team will host Iowa State on Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Following the match against the Cyclones, the Coyotes will travel to Sioux Falls to the Midco Aquatic Center to host the Coyote Extravaganza.