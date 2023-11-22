Men’s and Women’s Basketball Upcoming Games Preview

Before the next issue of The Volante comes out, the South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball teams will be hosting four home games inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).

Men’s Basketball

The men’s team currently has a record of 3-2 on the season after their previous matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne where the Coyotes lost 93-81.

Their first game that will be played will be on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. They will host the Division III Northland College who is currently 0-4 on the season.

This is only the second time these two teams have played with the first coming back in 2017 when the Coyotes won 88-42.

The Coyotes next game will be a familiar foe in Air Force as they played last season in Colorado Springs where the Coyotes lost 79-58.

This game will be played on Sunday Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

The Falcons come into the matchup 4-2 on the season (pending the VMI match on Wednesday, Nov. 22) and are currently on a three-game win streak.

The final game at home for the Coyotes will be against Waldorf, a NAIA division team.

They come into the matchup 2-4 overall (pending two matches against Minnesota State University on Friday, Nov. 24 and McPherson College on Saturday, Nov. 25). The Warriors are 2-1 in their last three games.

The Coyotes have only played against the Warriors once in their tenure with it being played in 2021 where the Coyotes won 93-37.

Following the match against Waldorf, the Coyotes will have a road affair with the former Summit League team in Western Illinois as they take on the Leathernecks on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Leathernecks hold the last win against the Coyotes as they defeated them in Macomb, Illinois 75-72.

The Coyotes this season are led by senior forward Lahat Thioune as he is averaging 16.2 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game. Thioune is a transfer from UCF and playing his first season with the Coyotes.

Two others lead the Coyotes in scoring in junior guard Kaleb Stewart with 13.2 points per game and senior guard Bostyn Holt with 10.8 points per game.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s team is currently 3-3 on the season with back-to-back losses against Michigan and Arizona, respectively.

They will only have one home game before the next issue as they will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 29. The theme for the game will be white out.

The Panthers are currently 1-2 on the season (pending two games against Syracuse on Nov. 24 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 25).

The last time the Coyotes and Panthers played was 2016 when the Coyotes won 51-50 after Northern Iowa missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Coyotes will also have two road games, the first against South Carolina State inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Nov. 25 and the second will be on Dec. 3 against Loyola Marymount.

The women’s team is led by junior guard Grace Larkins who is currently leading the team with 13.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game.

Following Larkins in double-digit scoring is transfer senior forward Tori DePerry with 11.3 points per game. She is also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.

