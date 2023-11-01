Vermillion Businesses and USD Organizations hosts a Community “Trick or Treat” Event 

On Friday Oct. 27, multiple downtown Vermillion businesses and USD student organizations celebrated Halloween by hosting a community wide “trick or treat” event in downtown Vermillion.

This event was mainly catered to children and families, but was open to participants of all ages at no cost for attendance.

Some of the businesses that volunteered at this event included, Cafe Brûlée, Outside of a Dog Books and Games LLC, Maloney Real Estate and the Coyote Twin Theatre/ Vermillion Cultural Association.

These businesses alongside various USD organizations such as, Sodexo Campus Dining, USD Athletics, USD AWOL and USD Greek Life helped to run the event by setting up/tearing down tables, decorations as well as by handing out candy to those in attendance.

USD Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority member, Maria Webb, briefly described why she finds taking part in community events, such as the downtown “trick or treat,” are important for all those involved.

“The best and most important part of getting to be a part of something like this is definitely interacting with all of the kids going around, it’s nice to see them having fun and knowing that I got to play a part in making it fun for them,” Webb said.

The night resulted in various fun costumes, quality time spent with family and friends and, most importantly, a community that was brought together to create long-lasting memories for all of those involved.

Maloney Real Estate broker and property manager Jessi Hanson explained that she found the best part of volunteering for this event was joining the community in celebration of Halloween.

“It’s always so fun to see all of the little kids dressed up in their costumes, and overall nice to see an event that brings a different portion of the community together downtown,” Hanson said.