UNION Hosts CoCo Social for Finals Week

Just in time for finals, the Union of African American Students is hosting a CoCo social. Vice President of Union Bennett Clary said the event is just to relax right before the finals hit.

“At the Coco Social, we’ll have coloring pages and hot chocolate for students,” Clary said. “It’s mostly a time to unwind and hang out before finals start.”

UNION is known for their bigger events such as Unity Ball, Black History Month and Juneteenth. This time, they chose to have a more laid back and relaxing event.

Clary said the event is a time for students to not worry about finals and take a moment for themselves by giving them the space to unwind.

“Events like these are important because students may forget to take time for themselves during the next few weeks,” Clary said. “There’s not a lot of time between the end of the semester and finals, so we want to give students that space and time for themselves.”

The CoCo Social will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5-7 p.m. in the MUC Pit. While this is the group’s last event for the fall semester, they have already started planning out events for the spring.

“After this, we’ll be hosting events all throughout Black History Month,” Clary said. “We’ve got a lot of educational and fun events planned.”

For more information about UNION and its future events, check out their instagram at https://www.instagram.com/usdunion/.