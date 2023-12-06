USD Morns Loss of Two More Professors

The USD President’s Office notified the campus community via email this last week of the deaths of two more professors. Following the death of history professor Clayton Lehmann on Nov. 16, the campus made the announcement of another current professor and one former professor’s passing.

Professor Emeritus Jeri L. Engelking died on Nov. 25 at the Sanford Medical Center in Vermillion surrounded by family.

Engelking was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Dec. 30, 1947. He began teaching at USD in 1986, where he taught for 23 years. Engelking was a professor in the School of Education, where he served as an associate dean, interim dean, campus dean and director of the Educational Research and Service Center.

Engelking was also the director of the LEAD project and published an article alongside other education professionals titled, “Motivations and Deterrents for Entering the Teaching Field in a Rural State.”

In December 2009, Engelking retired from the university and received professor emeritus status.

On Nov. 27, Michael Hill, lecturer of ceramics, died in his home surrounded by friends and family.

Hill was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., and attended SDSU where he graduated in 1978. Three years after his college graduation, Hill began his own personal ceramics business. Hill eventually came to USD in 1994, where he spent 29 years teaching hundreds of students about forming methods, clay and glaze development, kiln design and the history of ceramics.

Hill was published in a multitude of publications, such as “Best of Five Hundred Ceramics” and “Ceramics Monthly.” He also gave presentations around the Midwest about different concepts, including alternative firing methods.

Hill is survived in death by his wife, USD gallery director, Amy Fill.