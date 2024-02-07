Golf Team Opens Season in Sunshine State

The Coyote men’s and women’s golf teams are getting ready to start the spring season.

The men’s team has six competitions in the spring season and have been projected to finish seventh in the Summit League standings led by fifth-year Max Schmidtke: an All Summit Preseason Watch List player.

The season will kick off in St. Augustine, Florida, playing at the World Golf Village Collegiate from Feb. 19-20 hosted by Eastern Kentucky University.

Then the team goes to Arizona to play at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear. The meet will be hosted by Loyola University Maryland from Feb. 25-27.

The Coyotes’ next meet is against South Dakota State in Boulder City, Nevada, competing in the Jackrabbit Invitational from March 8-9.

The Coyotes then will have to wait almost a whole month before returning to compete in University Park, Washington. They will be competing in the SU Invite at Chambers Bay hosted by Seattle University from April 1-2.

The last regular season meet for the Coyotes will be held in Champaign, Illinois for the Fighting Illini Spring Invitational hosted by the University of Illinois on April 20-21.

The final competition will be the Summit League Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska from April 28-30.

The women’s team has five competitions for the spring season and are projected to finish sixth in the Summit League standings, led by USD sophomore Emma Henningson: the All Summit Preseason Watch List player for the Coyotes.

The women’s team starts their competition season in Rio Verde, Arizona at the Rio Verde Invite hosted by Western Michigan University from Feb. 23-25.

The team then will go on to compete in Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Classic from March 5-7 hosted by Ball State University.

The Coyotes next meet is the Ozarks National Invitational in Branson, Missouri from March 25-27 hosted by Missouri State University.

The Coyotes then take their last competition of the regular season against a Summit League opponent Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The Coyotes play at the Stampede at the Creek from April 8-9.

The team finishes out the season with the Summit League Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska from April 21-23.