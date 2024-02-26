Kahn leads Coyotes at Summit League Championships

The Coyotes men’s and women’s Swimming & Diving teams traveled to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center for the Summit League Championships.

Senior Stella Fairbanks finished third in the women’s one-meter dive with a score of 223.

South Dakota finished second in the women’s 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:40.56. The team consisted of sophomores Grace Schultz and Taylor Buhr and juniors Sara Mayer and Emily Kahn.

The Coyotes finished second in the men’s 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:25.36. The team consisted of juniors Adam Fisher and Jack Berdahl, senior Jacob Carlson and graduate Zachary Kopp.

South Dakota finished second in the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 7:22.52. The team consisted of freshman Gabrielle Ahrendt, junior Skyler Leverenz and sophomores Carson White and Tatum O’Shea.

Kahn finished first in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.64.

The Coyotes finished first in the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.30. The team consisted of Kahn, Leverenz, junior Christina Spomer and White.

South Dakota finished third in the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:20.16. The team consisted of Carlson, Fisher, fifth-year Mack Sathre and Kopp.

Carlson finished third in the men’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.97.

Kahn finished third in the women’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.75.

Buhr finished third in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.47.

Fisher finished first in the men’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 47.58.

The Coyotes finished first in the women’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:40.32. The team consisted of freshmen Anna Balfanz, Buhr, Mayer and Kahn.

South Dakota finished second in the men’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:13.22. The team consisted of Fisher, Berdahl, senior Grant Wolner and Kopp.

Kahn finished first in the women’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.58.

Buhr finished second in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:14.57.

Sophomore Camilla Brogger-Andersen finished second in the women’s 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:02.99.

The Coyotes finished first in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:21.15. The team consisted of Ahrendt, Leverenz, White and Kahn.

South Dakota finished second in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:57.70. The team consisted of Carlson, Fisher, Sathre and Kopp.

After 42 events South Dakota finished second in the women’s standings with a score of 719.5 as Denver finished first. The men’s team finished third with a score of 472 behind Denver and Lindenwood.