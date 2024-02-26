South Dakota Men on Top Again

The men’s and women’s track and field teams made their way up to Fargo to compete in the Indoor Track & Field Summit League Championships.

Junior Erin Kinney started by placing first in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.31.

Next was the women’s 200-meter dash where Kinney finished second and following behind her was fellow junior Sara Reifenrath in third.

Reifenrath finished second in the women’s 400-meter dash and following her was fellow junior Jacy Pulse who also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash.

Senior Ella Byers finished second in the women’s one-mile at 4:47.07.

Junior Averi Schmeichel tied for third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles at 8.46.

South Dakota won the women’s 4×400-meter relay with a Summit League record-breaking time of 3:41.71. The team consisted of Schmeichel, Reifenrath, Kinney and Pulse.

The Coyotes also won the women’s distance medley relay with a Summit League record-breaking time of 11:36.56. The team consisted of freshman Madison Brouwer, Pulse, senior Madison Jochum and Byers.

In the women’s high jump junior Daniella Anglin finished second with a height of 1.74 meters.

USD took the top seven positions in the women’s pole vault with senior Gennifer Hirata, juniors Jaidyn Garrett and Marleen Mulla, sophomore Alayna Falak, junior Cassidy Mooneyhan and freshman Eliza Aitken and Kailee Swart.

Junior Samoya Neil took first in the women’s long jump with a height of 6.13 meters.

Senior Meredith Clark won the women’s shot put with a distance of 15.83 meters.

Senior Dylan Kautz finished second in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.76.

Kautz and fellow senior Ardell Inlay took first and second place in the men’s 200-meter dash.

Sophomore Mikael Grace finished third in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 8.03.

South Dakota finished second in the men’s 4×400-meter relay with a team of juniors Tommy Nikkel, Ken-Mark Minkovski, Luke Olson and freshman Alexander Wear.

The Coyotes finished third in the men’s distance medley relay with a team of sophomore Mason Sindelar, Olson, Wear and sophomore Carson Lauterbach.

Juniors Joe Lynch and Ethan Heitman finished second and third in the men’s high jump after Lynch went into a jump-off with North Dakota State junior Zach McGlynn for first as both athletes tied at 2.11 meters.

Senior Marshall Faurot and junior Eerik Haamer took first and second in the men’s pole vault with heights of 5.52 and 5.37 meters.

Sophomore Bennett Schwenn finished first in the men’s long jump with a height of 7.59 meters.

Freshman Carsen Staehr and Junior Jayden Green finished second and third in the men’s triple jump with distances of 14.90 and 14.79 meters.

Junior Derek Eidsness finished second in the men’s heptathlon with a score of 5103.

The women’s team finished second behind North Dakota State as they scored 203.5 to South Dakota’s 192.5. USD has finished one or two in the last 11 years in the Summit League Championships.

The men’s team claimed the title for the second year in a row over North Dakota State 165 to 163.5. The closest margin of victory since 2000. This is also the fifth title for South Dakota since joining the Summit League in 2012.