When and Wear: The Stanley Cup of Cups

Whether one sees them everywhere, or hears the call of ice clashing against the metal cylinder, Stanley cups, and other variants of them, have recently become the water bottle of choice for the masses.

The metal cup has arguably become one of the most popular “accessories” in many college students’ daily attire; so in theory, the Stanley cup is more of a popular accessory for the everyday USD student, rather than just as a water bottle.

“I think they are very aesthetically pleasing,” said Mckayla Cagle. “I think all the different colors they have are super cute.”

While some enjoy the look of the cup, others, such as USD student Ashlyn Reynolds, feel that the bottle is bulky.

“I own one, but it’s not the big one, like the water cooler one that has a handle and looks like a whole fridge,” said Reynolds.

A common criticism about the product is not its large size, but the price of the popular bottle, which ranges from $35 to $45.

“No (I don’t think they are worth the price),” said Reynolds. “If you want to spend $40 on a cup, you can do that, that’s the beauty of capitalism.”

Another common complaint is the impracticality of the product itself, not only in the size but also the leakage that the bottles tend to have.

“One thing that I don’t like about them is that when they tip, they spill everywhere,” said Annika Joice.

This is not the first time in recent years that a water bottle has become a cultural phenomenon. Hydro Flask was the “It” water bottle just a few years ago, becoming popular and well-associated with the “VSCO girl aesthetic.”

“It seems like there’s a new water bottle trend every couple of months,” said junior Max Mickelson. “It was the Hydro Flask and then Camelbaks before that, then the Stanleys and now it seems that they have moved onto Owala.”

The distinct look of the Stanley water bottle has inspired dupes (products that imitate popular designs for a usually cheaper price) that have arguably become just as popular as the original.

“I like the dupes because I think they are a lot more reasonably priced,” said student Brooklyn Briscoe. “I feel like $60-$70 for a cup is kind of crazy even though it is reusable.”

Recently there has been some concern about the product containing lead in the vacuum insulation at the base of the cup. According to Stanley’s website, the product uses an “industry standard pellet” in the seal that “includes some lead.”

Stanley reassures people that “no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” and that they do offer a lifetime warranty in the case that something does happen.

Whether one wants to follow the current trends, or simply choose to drink out of any alternative water bottle, the beauty of it is the decision is up to anyone.