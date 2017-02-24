Campus This weekend is the 94th annual Strollers performance. Mason Dockter / The Volante HomeCampusGreek Life Aalfs Auditorium hosts 94th annual Strollers performance February 24th, 2017 Mason Dockter Campus, Greek Life comments Share this story Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest The 94th annual Strollers performance is being held in Aalfs Auditorium this weekend. Tickets were sold for $10 this week in the Muenster University Center, or $12 at the door. Proceeds from the event are going to benefit cancer research. Comments comments