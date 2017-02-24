Aalfs Auditorium hosts 94th annual Strollers performanceCampus
This weekend is the 94th annual Strollers performance. Mason Dockter / The Volante

Aalfs Auditorium hosts 94th annual Strollers performance

February 24th, 2017 Campus, Greek Life comments

The 94th annual Strollers performance is being held in Aalfs Auditorium this weekend.

Tickets were sold for $10 this week in the Muenster University Center, or $12 at the door.

Proceeds from the event are going to benefit cancer research.

