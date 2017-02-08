Visiting artist discusses importance of activism in art

Muralist and activistDave Loewenstein gives a presentation on his artwork at the Fine Arts building Tuesday afternoon. Emily Schrad / The Volante

Muralist, writer, printmaker and activist Dave Loewenstein gave a presentation Tuesday afternoon in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts building.

His presentation focused on how different artists use their skills in the fight against social justice.

Loewenstein talked about the many projects he’s contributed to and the many different people and artists who use their talents to let their voices be heard.

“Being involved in this stuff (activism) is a choice in a way,” Loewenstein said. “But it doesn’t feel like a choice anymore. I feel like as a person who has privilege, as a citizen, as someone who has an awareness of what’s going on, it’s my responsibility.”

Loewenstein believes that an artists’ work should reflect the times. He told his audience to be witnesses, allies, organizers and truth tellers.

“I think it’s really cool that he didn’t really focus on his work, more of just inspiring other people,” said Molly Edgerton, a junior art education major.

At age 23, Loewenstein moved to Kansas to become an art teacher. He said he soon learned this was not the path for him, which is how he ended up where he is today.

Loewenstein said he didn’t choose to be an artist, he just became one.

“(I became an artist) most importantly to share one’s own story,” he said. “I choose to reflect the times. That is my duty.”

More of Loewenstein’s work can be found on his website.