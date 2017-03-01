Onward campaign ahead of schedule

The Onward campaign is ahead of schedule to meet their fundraising goal of $250 million.

As of January 1, 2017, the campaign surpassed their goal of $216 million and has raised a total of $224 million.

Steve Brown, president and CEO of the USD foundation, said this means they could reach their objective a year early.

“We have a good chance of reaching that goal within this calendar year. I would hope by the end of 2017 we have exceeded that goal of $250 million and then that gives us a chance over the last year of the campaign… to extend out beyond that,” he said.

The money that exceeds the goal amount will be applied to other order projects the administration would like to undertake.

“The university and President Abbott still have some agenda items that were originally part of the goal and this campaign that we still hope to fulfill,” he said.

Previous funds received through the Onward Campaign went to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“We’re still hoping to find some donors for a law school renovation and a college of fine arts renovation and support for a new heath sciences building,” Brown said. “Once those are completed we can start looking at a project to renovate the Dome.”

Brown said that he credits being ahead of schedule to the donors and university administration. A big push the campaign has made is approaching alumni in their homes, a tactic Brown said has helped.

“That number to date is about 1,200 households that we sat down with for the first time and really began the conversation about their philanthropic support to the university,” he said.

