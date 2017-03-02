Sanctuary campus resolution vetoed by SGA president

“As president, I was elected by the student body to serve and represent all of their interests and I will not risk their student aid and potentially higher tuition because of political backlash for unnecessary recommendations,” he said.

Steinlicht said he talked with university administration before making his decision to veto.

“They said that no matter what decision they would support us,” he said in a phone interview with The Volante.

The sponsor of the resolution, Senator Josh Arens, said he’s going to try to override the veto at the next SGA meeting on March 14.

“It’s obvious to me that the administration wanted him to veto this because they clearly don’t want to have to say no themselves to any of the recommendations that the senate came up with,” Arens said. “Next meeting I will attempt to override, the vote last week was 17-7. We only need two-thirds to override the veto. If not, I have incoming senators that are more than willing to introduce this legislation. I’m pretty sure the next president and vice president are going to follow through with the senate as one of their key points was inclusiveness.”

Overriding the veto at SGA’s next meeting would take place under old business. Steinlicht said this means the resolution would only be in effect for a couple minutes until Teagan McNary and Josh Anderson were sworn in as the new president and vice president.

“I would be under no obligation to take it to President Abbott and Teagan and Josh would be under no obligation to do anything with it,” he said.

The Volante will publish more updates to this story as they become available.