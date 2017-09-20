Macklemore to perform at fall CAB concert

USD is getting an early Campus Activities Board concert this year. Rapper Macklemore will take the stage on Halloween at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The concert was announced at last weekend’s football game, but the planning began in July.

“This summer, we were presented with a very unique opportunity,” said Cara Olson, the CAB adviser and coordinator for student programs and activities. “Macklemore announced that he would be accepting bids from colleges. We thought it would be a good opportunity to bring a big name to Vermillion and USD, and so we moved on it, and it happened to work out.”

Olson said there’s always been talk of having a fall CAB concert, and this gave them the opportunity to go forward with that plan.

“I think it’s really exciting and it’s a great opportunity for students and people who live in this area to see a big concert that normally wouldn’t be coming to this area,” said senior economics major Kassitti Balomenos.

Senior sport marketing & media major Taylor Kenney said she plans on attending the concert.

“I think it’s cool that USD is bringing in another concert,” she said. “It kind of gives it more of a big D1 school feel — bringing in more activities.”

The cost of the concert totals $120,000. Olson said $90,000 came from SGA allocated funds and $30,ooo came from unrestricted funds.

Though USD has had bigger names perform, Olson said this concert is different because Macklemore will be on tour.

“It shows that USD can kind of attract that big attention and those big names and we can provide really awesome opportunities for our students without them having to pay a lot of money or travel out of town,” she said.

Non-student tickets are $48 to $50, which Olson said was the “lower end” price. General admission tickets for students are $15, and $17 for floor seating. The opening performer begins at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Kenney said having the show during “Halloweekend” was a good call.

“I think the turnout will be big, because Halloween is a big party week here,” Kenney said. “That will kind of draw everybody to start the night. If it was a random Tuesday, it probably wouldn’t go as well.”

There’s uncertainty regarding a spring CAB concert, Olson said.

“We’re getting through this one first, then we’ll make decisions,” Olson said.

Olson said this performance will help bring in more well-known artists for future concerts.

“I think one of the reasons we are really excited about bringing him is we can show that we can get big names,” she said. “The success of this concert hinges on our student groups and the engagement they put forth. Moving forward, I hope we continue to bring current, big name acts. This is a good jumping off point for us.”