People of the Pack: Madelin Klamm

Madelin Klamm is a junior majoring in marketing from Valley Springs, SD.

Devin Martin: What is your spirit animal and why?

Madelin Klamm: I would probably pick my favorite animal — it’s a parrot. They’re colorful, they live a very long time, they’re smart for birds (and for animals in general) and they can fly, so I like that part.

DM: So you mentioned that your major is marketing, what do you plan to do with marketing in the future?

MK: After this year I will be doing my MBA after this. Hopefully I can get into a marketing firm and just work my way up. That’s what I’m hoping.

DM: What made you want to go into marketing originally?

MK: I had a marketing class in high school and I was in DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America).

DM: What is DECA?

MK: It’s competitions and I like to say it’s like FFA where you learn about specific interview skills and productions, stuff like that. They have you test your skills with a test and mock interviews and stuff like that.

DM: Do you have a specific memory from one of those mock interviews?

MK: In one of the interviews, I don’t know if he was just trying to get an answer or not but he asked, “How many basketballs can fit in this room?” So I was like, “Do you want inflated, an actual number as many as you want, kind of more of a metaphor thing?” So that was one of the things that stood out.

DM: You’re also a junior, going to be a senior soon. Do you think you’re ready to graduate next year?

MK: I think so. I have had a couple internships so far.