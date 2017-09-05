People of the Pack: Natalie Etzel

Devin Martin | The Volante

Natalie Etzel is a junior health service administration major from Delnal, MN.

Devin Martin: What are some of your hobbies?

Natalie Etzel: I work at Qdoba, I work there a lot (as) a student manager. I love working out at the Wellness Center, I love being outdoors. I am originally from Minnesota. I love the lakes, the forests and stuff like that. We don’t quite have a lot of that in South Dakota. I used to play tennis.

DM: Why did you choose to come to USD knowing that you’re from Minnesota?

NE: I originally came here for the dental hygiene program because not a lot of schools offer it. When I came to tour, I just loved the feel of the campus and how small it is and how everything is together.

DM: You said you miss the lakes and activities from Minnesota. What kind of things do you miss from home?

NE: Just being able to go to the beach or just go on the boat for a day. Just lake life.

DM: So besides work, what do you do on the weekends? You said you missed boating on the lake, you went to Burbank Beach here and more. What keeps you occupied?

NE: Well I work all day Sundays at Qdoba and just homework and hanging out with my friends. I’m (also) excited for the football season to start and sometimes I go to Sioux Falls or Sioux City and just see the sights.

DM: Lastly, because you are from Minnesota and you came to USD, what could you say to potential students who are interested in attending the university?

NE: USD really cares about its students. They just keep everything really nice here and it’s personal.