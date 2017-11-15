People of the Pack: Amber Simek

Logan Rahn | The Volante

Amber Simek is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice from Yankton, SD.

Devin Martin: What are your plans for Thanksgiving break?

Amber Simek: Well, I’m just going to work most of the time so that’s about it.

DM: Where do you work and what do you do there?

AS: Hy-Vee, I work salad bar (and) cut fruit. I try not to cut my hand, but it’s fine.

DM: Do you have any crazy stories from working at Hy-Vee?

AS: A lot of drama and older people act like they’re in high school. It’s a great time.

DM: How is the school year going for you so far? Are you taking some criminal justice based classes or general education classes?

AS: Trying to get through gen eds still.

DM: What is your hardest class then and why?

AS: Criminology. There’s a bunch of theories you have to remember and some of them don’t have names like the people that created them.

DM: What is one of your favorite classes that you’re in?

AS: Probably history. I just like government and how it’s purposed and how it’s put together. I probably should have done political science, but here I am.

DM: What do you plan to do with criminal justice?

AS: I want to do stuff for the government, but I’m just not sure yet.

DM: What are your plans then for next semester here at the university?

AS: Hopefully this summer I get an internship somewhere. I just don’t want to stay and work again.

DM: What internship are you looking at?

AS: I could possibly go to the jail (in Yankton) and just work there. I don’t know yet. I still have to talk to my advisor.

DM: What would you think you would learn then working in the jail?

AS: Probably how inmates react to stuff and just learning the processes behind it.