People of the Pack: Amber Simek

Amber Simek is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice from Yankton, SD.
Devin Martin: What are your plans for Thanksgiving break?
Amber Simek: Well, I’m just going to work most of the time so that’s about it.
DM: Where do you work and what do you do there?
AS: Hy-Vee, I work salad bar (and) cut fruit. I try not to cut my hand, but it’s fine.
DM: Do you have any crazy stories from working at Hy-Vee?
AS: A lot of drama and older people act like they’re in high school. It’s a great time.
DM: How is the school year going for you so far? Are you taking some criminal justice based classes or general education classes?
AS: Trying to get through gen eds still.
DM: What is your hardest class then and why?
AS: Criminology. There’s a bunch of theories you have to remember and some of them don’t have names like the people that created them.
DM: What is one of your favorite classes that you’re in?
AS: Probably history. I just like government and how it’s purposed and how it’s put together. I probably should have done political science, but here I am.
DM: What do you plan to do with criminal justice?
AS: I want to do stuff for the government, but I’m just not sure yet.
DM: What are your plans then for next semester here at the university?
AS: Hopefully this summer I get an internship somewhere. I just don’t want to stay and work again.
DM: What internship are you looking at?
AS: I could possibly go to the jail (in Yankton) and just work there. I don’t know yet. I still have to talk to my advisor.
DM: What would you think you would learn then working in the jail?
AS: Probably how inmates react to stuff and just learning the processes behind it.