People of the Pack: Jake Louder

Cheyenne Alexis | The Volante

Jake Louder is a senior majoring in entrepreneurship.

Cheyenne Alexis: When did you start DJing in the Muenster University Center pit lounge?

Jake Louder: I started this last year as a junior, right away in the fall. I started a business, actually, my sophomore year in March. A lot of people don’t know that I’m not just the DJ for the Pit — I have my own business for it. (For) weddings, bars, all of that stuff, I do everything.

CA: How often do you do that job?

JL: Usually I have an event about every week. It’s been picking up now where I have more weddings and I have a couple more sororities that are interested in doing more day parties. Tailgate, concerts — I’ve gotten a lot more business this semester than usual.

CA: What do you like about being a DJ?

JL: I just like to have fun and have a good time, and this is one of the few areas that you know you can work and have a good time, because all I’m doing is playing music. I like a lot of music a lot of other people like, so if I’m just playing a lot of loud music to a crowd and getting paid for it, that sounds awesome.

CA: Does this job coincide with your major?

JL: Yep. I want to own my own business someday beyond doing this. This was really just a way for me to pay off my debt faster than normal. I just planned to do this as a side thing once I graduated and got a full-time job, but I think when I graduate I’ll be working for one of the large production DJ companies in Sioux Falls. Hopefully they’ll still let me do my own thing and work for them at the same time, but that’s yet to be decided.

CA: What kind of music do you like to listen to?

JL: I’m into a lot of different music. Basically anything that is not country or screamo, I’m a fan of. Being a DJ, I’m really into club music and dubstep. I also like a lot of alternative rock, contemporary, R&B, top 40 — anything that has a good vibe and good beat, I’m on it.