Sorbe and Ireland announce their candidacy for SGA president

Eight senators-at-large take the oath of office Tuesday evening. Devin Martin / The Volante

At the end of the SGA meeting Tuesday evening, SGA President Teagan McNary announced the executive office campaigns for the spring.

There are two campaigns for the upcoming term. Josh Sorbe, a sophomore studying political science and business administration, is running with Madison Green, a junior studying English and criminal justice.

Marcus Ireland, a junior studying political science, criminal justice, and philosophy, with his running mate Caleb Munce, a junior studying political science also announced their candidacy.

President McNary said she is looking forward to this upcoming election.

“I know that they’re both very knowledgeable about SGA, and I think that they both chose really good running mates as well,” McNary said. “I think it’s going to be competitive, and I think it’s going to be really exciting to watch.”

Ireland’s campaign slogan is “I’m for You.” Ireland said he is looking forward to what the campaign will bring.

“I’m excited to see what changes come to Senate overall, not just the Presidency,” Ireland said. “I think that people should have more interest in the student government… it really is the students’ voice.”

Sorbe’s campaign slogan is “A New Era.” He said voters can expect to see new ideas within their campaign.

“We’re experiencing a transition in USD presidents; it’s a huge time in USD’s history,” Sorbe said. “Madison and I are really looking to carry on the legacy of USD and start our new traditions Coyote strong.”

Eight new senators-at-large were also sworn in at tonights meeting. They are Joe Vito-Moubry, Carson Zubke, Sophia Lima, Caleb Munce, Madison Green, Shannon Duffy, Sydney Schad, and Kevin Huizenga.

Also at the meeting, two senate bills were introduced. One bill promoted the Vermillion Literary Project by suggesting that $1,600 be allocated to print the journal “The Red Coyote.” The other bill introduced replacing the recycling system in North Complex with the same bins that are currently in the Muenster University Center and Slagle Hall.