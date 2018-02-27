Strollers Show sees new winners

The 95th Strollers Show was held on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. Logan Rahn | The Volante

This year, Kappa Alpha Theta, along with Tau Kappa Epsilon and Lambda Chi Alpha “strolled” to victory during the annual Strollers variety show on Saturday night. With their “Scooby-Doo” themed act, they were the top team and were voted best backdrop.

Although Alpha Phi, Phi Delta Theta and Pi Kappa Alpha were announced as runner-up at the event on Saturday, an email from Doug Wagner was sent to Strollers members on Tuesday stating that the scores had been misread at the competition. The Strollers later tweeted the correction; Pi Beta Phi, Beta Theta Pi and Delta Tau Delta were actually awarded runner-up and Alpha Phi, Phi Delta Theta and Pi Kappa Alpha placed third.

Each year, the Strollers pair up two fraternities with one sorority. The teams compete against each other with comedy acts composed of dancing, stunting and chanting.

All money raised from the competition is donated to the winner’s organization of choice. There are two Strollers shows every year, one on Friday and one on Saturday. For the Saturday show, the judges were Kim Grieve, Deborah Dodge, Jesse Jastrom and Lizzie Kost.

Kaley Schweitzer, a first-year strategic communications and marketing double major and Theta member, said she enjoyed performing with Strollers and was happy to take home the win.

“Strollers was an enlightening experience to say the least,” Schweitzer said. “Our cast worked so well together and had the best time all season.”

Schweitzer said she had fun with the cast members of Theta, TKE and Lambda in their “Scooby-Doo” themed act.

“The Mystery Gang was called in to solve the crime of the missing bikes at USD,” Schweitzer said. “They went to TKE to get more information, then Shaggy and Scooby got initiated. The bikes were at the pool, where they found Doug Wagner as the thief. Not only did we solve a mystery, but we took home the gold.”

This year, Theta, TKE and Lambda took home the win, but for the last three years, the team with Pi Phi h

as been victorious.

Hailey Purves, a senior dental hygiene major and Strollers director for Pi Phi, said a lot of work goes into preparing for the competition.

“We practice from the beginning of second semester until the day of the show with our cast, but the directors start thinking of themes and making up dances long before that,” Purves said. “The directors have to choreograph dances, make up chants, pick songs, make up a script that is funny, make props, purchase costumes and so much more.”

Purves said she’s really enjoyed being a part of the Strollers because it’s a different way to get involved on campus

“It’s a fun and easy way to get involved on campus,” Purves said. “I got involved my freshman year as something to do with my friends and I loved it. It soon became one of my favorite times of the year.”