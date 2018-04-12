People of the Pack: Jeff Chang

Jeff Chang is a senior from Taiwan majoring in math.

Molly Sperlich: Why did you choose USD?

Jeff Chang: Everyone said USD is affordable and I think that’s like the biggest reason I chose here. Or my parents chose here since I am not financially independent. The first time I came here it was a small town and I was kind of disappointed. But the people are very friendly and the climate is welcoming.

MS: So where you lived in Tawian, was it a pretty large town?

JC: We will call it a small town, but it is still more populated than here.

MS: What was the biggest adjustment you had coming from Taiwan to here?

JC: Well it’s not the first city I have been to in the United States and they had a lot more bus systems. So being here, I have to walk everywhere.

MS: What are your summer plans?

JC: This summer I will go back to Taiwan. I am still looking for my internship.

MS: What sort of internships are you hoping to get?

JC: Since I am a math major, I will probably get some sort of data analysis, but I am still looking for it. I have applied for a few places but they have all rejected me so far.

MS: What are your plans after graduation?

JC: After I graduate from here, I will probably serve in the military. Then just like I said some sort of job in data analysis. Then I will probably work for two or three years and see if it is necessary to pursue a master’s degree.

MS: Have you always liked math or why did you choose it as your major?

JC: So the thing is, our education system in Taiwan is not very functional or complete. So the traditional subjects we have human and social sciences but I don’t know anything about business. If I knew before I would probably have chosen to do business, but math has always been an intriguing subject.

MS: Are you involved in any student organizations?

JC: Currently not, I went on an AWOL trip. I think it’s because my major doesn’t require me to interact with many groups. Also, my personality I tend to walk alone unless I need help.

MS: Where did you go on your AWOL trip?

JC: I have been to Dallas, Texas and Rosebud Native American reservation.

MS: What did you do on those trips?

JC: Basically just helped out the minorities or people who have financial problems.

MS: So what did you think of Dallas, it has a very different climate from here?

JC: We went in winter so it wasn’t too bad. The culture there is so much different from here and being honest I didn’t really like Dallas.