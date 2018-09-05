People of the Pack: Samuel Uwizeyimana

Samuel Uwizeyimana is a junior philosophy major who grew up in Kenya and is from Sioux Falls.

Sara Cappiello: What are you involved in here on campus?

Samuel Uwizeyimana: I’m a senator for SGA(Student Government Association.) I’m the National Communication chair for Residential Housing Association so I’m on the executive board and I get to do stuff with housing. I also get to travel out of state to represent USD and RHA at conferences. I’m also an ambassador for TRiO so this year will be my first year doing that. I’m very involved here on campus.

SC: What made you decide to be involved in these organizations?

SU: I wanted to something more out of my comfort zone and do something more impactful, so I feel like SGA is one of those organizations. It’s more than an organization because you get to do a lot more stuff than you would get to do in a club. You get to learn a lot about opportunities and situations and you’re more involved in what’s going on here on campus.

SC: What advice would you give new students about joining a student organization?

SU: If you’re interested in anything, don’t hesitate. Just go for it. Don’t overload yourself and make sure you’re able to attend meetings and be involved and make sure your focus is still school. I waited until the end of my sophomore year to join SGA because my freshman year I was so scared I wouldn’t get elected. It was a challenge for me and just gave me the experience of talking to people.

SC: What’s your favorite thing about the organizations you’re involved in?

SU: I get to know so much of what’s happening on campus. When I plan my RA events, I look at what’s going on on campus so I can try and get my residents to go to that. I get to meet a ton of people. I met so many people when I was running for senator. I’ve made so many friends. It gives you a purpose and makes you want to work harder to achieve things.

SC: What are you looking forward to about this year?

SU: If the things go the way as planned for this year, I’ll be done with my undergraduate degree and I’ll start law school next year. I’m also really excited about being an RA and working with residents. I’m excited to have another successful year and graduate and move forward with my life.