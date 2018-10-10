Editorial: Every game should be like homecoming

Dakota Days was a success.

Of course, as Coyotes we typically feel like D-Days was a success one way or another.

This year, however, just like last, our Coyote men ended Dakota Days with a win on the field even with a new starting running back. While yes, the team carried USD to victory against Missouri State, but no one can deny the fact that the energy in the DakotaDome had a hand in the victory as well.

In the past, attendance at games post-halftime has been an issue – but this year’s DDays game had a student section that wouldn’t quit.

After the game, head coach Bob Nielson said an electric DakotaDome aided them in a 35-28 victory over Missouri State.

“I’ll be honest, the crowd helped us today, particularly at times when (Missouri State) had things going a little bit,” Nielson said. “That building, when it’s full of people, has a lot of energy. Hopefully we gave the crowd a lot to cheer about today and we can get them all back here next week against a really good Northern Iowa team.”

To have ‘home-field advantage’, fans actually need to be at the field. At this weekend’s game, the team had the fanbase it needed to make a difference in a one-score win. Perhaps it was the homecoming spirit keeping fans excited and involved, or perhaps it was Coyote Pride keeping people in the stands.

Either way, knowing that we the fans can have an impact – even just by showing up and sticking around to watch our men play their hearts out – lends hope that at future games this pride will be maintained.

Every game ought to have the turn out that the homecoming game had. While attendance at games may seem trivial to some, the fact that these men commit so much of their time in order to succeed and represent our university to the best of their abilities certainly warrants us going to the games – and staying through halftime.

High attendance at a football game shouldn’t be an isolated incident.

Whether or not we want to accept it, being a Coyote and having Coyote pride means more than just wearing red to tailgate. Being a supportive member of the pack means we have to stick by our Coyote men win or lose and when being supportive is as easy as sitting through a game of football there really isn’t any reason not to. This Saturday students can #blackoutthedome and help cheer the USD men onto a hopeful victory against the University of Northern Iowa.

The excitement of the crowd is part of what makes game day so great. And in order to achieve that excitement, the Coyotes need a crowd. So why not lend your Saturday to the ‘Yotes? Isn’t that what Saturdays are for?