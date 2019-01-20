Attempted robbery at Vermillion convenience store

Vermillion Police Department tweeted the suspects picture asking for help identifying the man on Saturday. Submitted | The Volante

The Pump ‘N Pak convenience store in Vermillion was attempted to be robbed at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning Jan. 18.

The Vermillion Police Department (VPD) responded to the call and their investigation revealed that the suspect had driven around the store several times before entering the store wearing a mask and gloves and with a knife in his hand, according to a press release from VPD.

Once inside, the man was startled by confrontation with an employee and fled before taking anything.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and pursuing several leads. A photo of the vehicle and its Iowa license plate GWJ690, as well as a possible person of interest, have been shared on social media.

The Volante will update this story with any new information.