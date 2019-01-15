Student Services, CAB look forward to the new semester

Leah Dusterhoft | The Volante

Student organizations and services plan events all semester to keep students engaged and motivated. The start of Spring semester brings many upcoming activities and events for students to relax, learn or socialize.

Kim Grieve, Dean of Students at USD, said she’s excited to have students back on campus for the spring semester.

“I think it’s important for students to start being engaged right when they’re back on campus,” Grieve said. “Many of those events that happen the first week are mainly social, and after that, we plan many events that are more attached to learning outcomes.”

For the first week of classes, students could participate in Motivation Monday, Bingo, a free movie downtown and the Student Organization Fair.

In addition to these activities, this semester will be filled with events for students to attend and new resources for them to utilize.

“We started a mentoring program,” Grieve said. “Right now Student Services faculty are mentoring freshmen, but next year that will be extended to other faculty and staff as well. We’re really trying to get that mentoring program up and running.”

USD will also be working with Culture of Respect, a program similar to ICARE, to raise awareness about ending sexual assault and violence. Two new counselors will be hired and one will be housed in the new offices in North Complex.

Grieve said she is looking forward to these new resources and opportunities available to students.

“We always love to hear from students and get their ideas,” Grieve said. “We hold focus groups so we can find out if we’re on track or if there’s something else they’d like to have.”

Cara Olson, Campus Activities Board adviser, is also helping facilitate new events on campus.

“The Campus Activities Board is working to develop programs and opportunities for all students that they otherwise could not access in Vermillion,” Olson said. “CAB hopes to provide access to fun and diverse opportunities that don’t currently exist in town, or without some travel and cost.”

Some new events CAB is organizing are a “Hollywood Murder Mystery” this Thursday and “Color Me CAB” on Jan. 28. For Valentine’s Day, CAB will host a full celebration in the MUC Pit.

Olson said CAB will open their meetings to all students to get their suggestions and ideas on future events and activities.

“Continuing to offer fun activities on campus will hopefully keep students motivated by adding opportunities to get excited about and look forward to, or to just unwind and take a break from studying and spend time with friends,” Olson said. “By opening our meetings for comment from other students, CAB is hopeful to plan programs that appeal to a broad campus population and encourage more student engagement, involvement and fun.”

With homework, meetings and responsibilities filling up students’ schedules, Grieve said she wants students to make sure they stay motivated and take care of themselves.

“Continue to keep engaged on campus,” Grieve said. “Keep yourselves healthy and well. Get out and do some exercise and sleep well. If you have anything that’s going on, we have counseling available and so many resources on campus. It’s really just a matter of letting us know.”