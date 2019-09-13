Plain White T’s to perform at fall CAB concert

Photo courtesy Plain White T's.

Campus Activities Board (CAB) revealed on Twitter Friday that the Plain White T’s will headline the annual fall concert inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.

The alternative pop group, best known for songs such as “Hey There Delilah,” “Rhythm of Love” and “1234” were picked among a list of potential performers that include:

Alessia Cara

All American Rejects

Cage The Elephant

Iggy Azalea

Jermih

Kid Ink

Kyle

Lanco

Lil Baby

“We’re feeling good with our engagement on social media,” said CAB President Kelsey Berger.

CAB compiled a list of 36 potential artists and sought preferences from the student body last spring. Out of over 300 respondents, Plain White T’s were third on the voting list, according to Cara Olson, CAB advisor.

The first on the list, All American Rejects, backed out after a “personal emergency” on Aug. 26. Second on the list, KYLE., had an asking price that eclipsed CAB’s performance budget.

CAB’s next objective is to ensure the announcement reaches every student, Berger said. They’ll promote the concert through social media and this weekend’s athletic events, in addition to a “Tie-Dye & Tea Party” event (pun intended) on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck for the next three weeks,” Berger said. “We’re excited to bring a new style of music to campus.”

CAB will announce the concert opener, a Sioux Falls band, within the next three weeks, Olson said.

Tickets are $5 for USD students and $15 for general admission, which can be purchased here. The first 750 students with a valid USD I.D. will be given floor access.

