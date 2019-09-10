USD ranks best in the state in two different surveys

U.S. News and World and LendEDU rank USD as the top school in the state in different regards.

U.S. News and World ranked USD at 263 in the “Best National Universities” list. USD has been ranked in this list 28 consecutive years and ranked higher than any other university in South Dakota.

USD also ranked 128th in the “Top Public Schools” list, also highest in the state. U.S. News and World Report’s rankings used 15 different measures to rank the universities.

Some of those measures are average ACT/SAT scores of admitted students, graduation and retention rates, and financial resources. The colleges on the list are also committed to producing groundbreaking research, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“I am extremely proud that USD earned the honor of being among the nation’s best universities in this year’s U.S. News and World Report listing,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring in a press release Tuesday. “Deciding where to attend college is a difficult decision. We hope USD’s inclusion on this esteemed rankings list encourages those who are not familiar with USD to visit campus and learn more about our incredible programs and campus life.”

LendEDU ranks schools on multiple criteria about student debt. USD ranked first in the state and 427 out of 845 schools nationally. The average debt per student is $29,548 and 73 percent of students graduate with some debt.

The average amount of private loan debt per student is $19,519, up two percent from last season. The percent of graduates with private loan debt at USD is down to 19 percent, a 4.17 percent decrease. Dakota State University ranks second in South Dakota, followed by University of Sioux Falls, Mount Marty College and Augustana University.

South Dakota ranks 42nd nationally for average student debt at $31,893, just ahead of Minnesota and Massachusetts. The average student debt nationally is $28,565.