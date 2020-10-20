Tanager football snaps losing streak, defeats Dakota Valley 48-7

Football

The Vermillion Tanagers were able to overcome their five-game losing streak and defeated Dakota Valley 48-7 Oct. 16. Winning the game places them one spot outside of the playoffs. They are set to play Lennox Thursday night for the last regular-season game of the year. A win over Lennox could put them inside the top eight Class 11A bracket.

Boys Soccer

The South Dakota Class A Boys State Soccer Tournament continued to the championship Oct. 17. The two teams facing off for the trophy were No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian and No. 2 Tea Area. Sioux Falls Christian defeated Tea Area 2-1.

The Class AA state championship matchup saw No. 1 Rapid City Stevens and No. 7 O’Gorman face off for the crown. O’ Gorman beat Rapid City Stevens 2-1 inside the Tiger Stadium to conclude the high school soccer season.

Girls Soccer

The 2020 State Class A Girls Soccer championship game saw the No. 1 West Central team and the No. 2 Tea Area team face-off inside the Tiger Stadium. The West Central girls were able to successfully shut out Tea Area and won 2-0.

The AA Girls State Soccer championship was played between the No. 4 Brandon Valley squad and No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Brandon Valley defeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2-0 Saturday night to wrap up the soccer season.

Cross Country

The girls and boys Tanager cross country teams traveled to Lennox Oct. 15 to race in the SDHSAA Region 3A meet.

On the boy’s side, Vermillion’s Riley Ruhaak led the way winning the 5,000-meter race, securing a Tanager victory. The Lennox and Dakota Valley squads finished second and third places respectively.

For the girls, Lennox won the meet with Tea Area one point behind for second place. Beresford finished third and Vermillion wrapped up the top four. Leading the way for the Tanager girls was Taeli Barta who placed second overall in the 5,000-meter race.

The cross country teams will travel to Rapid City for the SDHSAA Class A State meet Saturday.

Volleyball

The Vermillion Tanagers are set to play Dakota Valley Oct. 23 inside the Vermillion High School gym at 7:15 p.m.