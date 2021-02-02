SGA discusses no tailgating for spring football

USD students will not be able to tailgate as they have in past years, as shown in this photo from fall 2019. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

There will be no tailgating for football this coming spring. USD is following what other schools in the Missouri Valley Conference are doing, Senator Armand Khan said at this week’s SGA meeting.

Clay County is vaccinating 80-100 people a week, Khan said, reporting on the last COVID Taskforce meeting. USD’s number remains low.

Senate Resolution 8, commemorating the University Police Department was unanimously passed. This resolution states open support of the UPD, the services they provide and the 13 hours of training every officer finishes.

“The University of South Dakota Student Government Association commemorates the work of the University Police Department and ensures that the Student Government Association will work together with the University Police Department’s commitment in safeguarding the best interest and well-being of USD campus and community,” as stated in the resolution.

Along with Senate Resolution 8, Senate Resolution 9’s reading was approved. The resolution states support for the Main Street Streetscape project and the Vermillion City Council.

President Abuk Jiel presented on Unite for USD, the third annual 1,862-minute fundraiser.

“Our objectives for this year is to increase fundraising and further the mission of USD develop a new pipeline to donors and also build a culture of philanthropy, while also increasing connections among alumni,” Jiel said.

Unite for USD needs student leadership for ambassadors and is looking to SGA for leadership. Unite for USD also provides an opportunity to help out with Charlie’s Cupboard, an organization helping to provide food to students in-need.

Senate bills 68 and 69 were also discussed. Bill 69 amends by-laws clarifying budget procedures. Bill 68 amends by-laws pertaining to campaigning and advertising.

“This bill is for transparency and to keep people accountable,” Senator and Sponsor of Bill 68 Naivetya Patle said. “This is something they should be aware of.”

Wellness Wednesday was also discussed for Senate reports. The next Wellness Wednesday will be on February 10th, promoting good mental health and supporting students, Senator Caitlin Kroemer said.