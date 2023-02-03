Two Major Bills Unanimously Voted on and Sent to Government Affairs

The student organization reports at SGA’s meeting consisted of USD Tiospaye, The Honors Association and TED X. These organizations spoke about some events they held last semester. They also mentioned some of the events they hope to hold during this year.

For the advisor report, Kim Grieves, the Dean of Students, talked about activities that are coming to campus this week. Then, Kate Fitzgerald the Interim Associate Dean of Students, spoke about upcoming changes to the MUC next year. These consist of more self-cooking stations, more waffle machines and an ice cream machine. During these changes, they are planning to keep the meal plans next semester to adjust the pricing according to what students want.

Some new business they discussed was House Bill (HB) 1076, which is about the proposal of removing the bar exam requirement for USD students. Sen. Brandon Raynes spoke about the positives and negatives toward this bill. SGA then decided to oppose HB 1076. They also discussed HB 1116, which would restrict Drag Shows on campus and prohibit state funding toward them. The SGA decided to oppose HB 1116, as well. These two bills were sent to Government Affairs.

Two special appropriations were discussed. Two budgets were reviewed. The Indian Student Association Senate Bill (SB) 106 and the Ping Pong Club SB 107. Both appropriations were approved and sent to finance.

This was their second meeting of 2023, and they will meet again next Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 6:30 p.m. in the Al Neuharth Media Center.