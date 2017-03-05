Coyote women fall in first round to Omaha

The fourth-seeded Coyotes fell to the fifth-seeded Omaha Mavericks in their first-round matchup of the Summit League Tournament by a score of 58-64 on March 5. Molly Schiermeyer / The Volante

Many would say the women’s season ended too early as the fourth-seeded Coyotes fell to the fifth-seeded Omaha Mavericks in their first-round matchup of the Summit League Tournament by a score of 58-64.

The game proved to be a much different effort by the Mavericks than the previous matchup on Feb. 18 in Vermillion, where the Coyotes took the win by 35 points.

The game was based almost entirely on runs, as the lead changed 16 times throughout the game.

The biggest cause behind Omaha’s upset was senior forward Mikaela Shaw, who dropped in 25 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Remy Davenport was also key for the Mavericks, hitting four timely 3-pointers and finishing with 15 points.

The Coyotes struggled offensively and couldn’t find a way to get the shooting going. They went on to shoot just 24-61 from the field and 4-28 from beyond the arc.

Senior center Abigail Fogg did what she does best in possibly the final game of her career by finishing with a double-double including 16 points and 10 rebounds. Fogg was also a big defensive presence as she finished with four blocks.

Forward and fellow senior Bridget Arens finished with eight points and five rebounds in what may also be her last game.

The Coyotes still have hope to continue playing if they are selected to be in this season’s WNIT tournament.

“Everyone on the team isn’t ready to be done,” Arens said. “If any of us got the opportunity (to play in the WNIT), we would gladly take it.”

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the season didn’t end as planned, but there’s more to it than that.

“It is disappointing they (the seniors) have to go out on a loss,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s not how we wanted to finish, but the fact that we found a way to battle and win 22 games this season is something to be really proud of.”

The Coyotes’ season now lies in the hands of the WNIT selection committee, which will announce the 64-team field on the evening of March 13.

Comments

comments