Player of the pack: Maria Pandya

Maria Pandya is a sophomore French major with a music minor and a member of the women’s tennis team.
Enosh Kattinapudi: What is an interest of yours apart from tennis?
Maria Pandya: Music is definitely the main thing apart from my sport.
EK: What makes music such a big part of your life?
MP: I grew up in a family of musicians. My mom is a music teacher and my older brother is earning his master’s in music. I’ve been inspired by them.
EK: Which instrument do you play?
MP: I actually play cello in the USD orchestra right now.
EK: Are you a part of any other clubs at USD?
MP: Yes, I’m a part of USD International Club. That’s how I met a lot of friends here.