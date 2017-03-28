Player of the pack: Maria Pandya

Enosh Kattinapudi / The Volante

Maria Pandya is a sophomore French major with a music minor and a member of the women’s tennis team.

Enosh Kattinapudi: What is an interest of yours apart from tennis?

Maria Pandya: Music is definitely the main thing apart from my sport.

EK: What makes music such a big part of your life?

MP: I grew up in a family of musicians. My mom is a music teacher and my older brother is earning his master’s in music. I’ve been inspired by them.

EK: Which instrument do you play?

MP: I actually play cello in the USD orchestra right now.

EK: Are you a part of any other clubs at USD?

MP: Yes, I’m a part of USD International Club. That’s how I met a lot of friends here.

