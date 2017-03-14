USD basketball continues in NIT and WNIT

Both the USD men’s and women’s basketball teams will continue to play after losing in the Summit League Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

The men’s team automatically qualified for the NIT after missing their chance at the NCAA Tournament due to winning the regular season title with a record of 22-11.

The eighth-seeded Coyotes will take on the first-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Wednesday for their first round matchup of the tournament.

The women’s team gathered an at-large bid on Monday night and will take on North Dakota in Vermillion on Thursday for their first game of the tournament, which they won last year.

The Volante will provide updates for both tournaments as they become available.

