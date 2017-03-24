USD head men’s basketball coach agrees to extension

Despite reports of USD men’s head basketball coach Craig Smith being a top candidate for the coaching position at Drake University, Smith verbally committed to a three-year deal worth $275,000 a year to remain with the Coyotes on Thursday, according to the Argus Leader.

There were many rumors in the previous few days that Smith was considering the offer from Drake after a successful season of 22 wins with the Coyotes and winning Summit League Coach of the Year.

Smith was previously making $196,000 under a one-year contract with the Coyotes this season, but proved his worth after leading the men’s program to its first NIT bid and regular season title.

The deal is very similar to the deal South Dakota State made last year with first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger, which was a three year, $300,000 deal.

Smith enters the next season with the nearly the same team, only losing senior Tyler Flack and gaining two freshmen.

