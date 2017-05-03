Player of the Pack: Trey Burch-Manning

Clay Conover / The Volante

Trey Burch-Manning is a sophomore sport marketing & media major and a member of the men’s basketball team.

Clay Conover: Why did you come to USD?

Trey Burch-Manning: I came to USD because of my coaching staff. I thought we had a great relationship with them. I felt like it was the best place for me.

CC: What do you like best about USD?

TBM: What I like about USD is the small town, the interactions we have with each other. I just feel good about the college experience.

CC: Was it a culture shock to come from Washington to here?

TBM: It’s definitely different. There’s clearly not as much going on. There was a lot of traffic and that is just not how it is around here.

Comments

comments